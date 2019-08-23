Dog with terminal cancer celebrates his ‘Big Day Out’ with ice cream party

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was a memorable day for Bebe, a shelter dog at Richmond Animal League (RAL). It was his “Big Day Out,” complete with an ice cream party.

Bebe arrived at RAL earlier this year with multiple lumps and tumors on his body. Veterinarians removed his tumors and sent them off for biopsies.

Unfortunately, the results returned with a terminal result.

Bebe was diagnosed with melanocytic neoplasm, an aggressive form of melanoma, and was given less than 2 years to live.

He was also recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and a skin condition.

Despite the diagnoses, the dog described as a “sweet boy” has been spending his time at RAL waiting for his forever home.

On Thursday, the staff wanted to do something special for the beloved dog and took him out for “Bebe’s Big Day Out.”

His big day included riding in the car with the windows down and picking out whatever he wanted at Petco. He walked away with two bags of soft treats, two chews, and a stuffed bear holding a honey pot with three tiny bees inside.

Officials say he loves stuffed toys, especially tiny ones more suited for cats.

Bebe also indulged in his very own ice cream party complete with four flavors of dog-safe ice cream, cool whip, sprinkles, waffle cones, and cherries.

Officials say Bebe devoured everything except the cherry.

Now that Bebe big day is complete, his best day is still on the horizon.

Officials say Bebe has an adoption pending, and they’re hopeful he’ll go home early next week.