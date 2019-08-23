A New England Favorite… Lobster Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See below for the secret behind these delicious recipes. For more information, you can visit www.bluetalonbistro.com

Chef Scott Hoyland’s

Culture Cafe

Lobster Roll©

Culture’s Lobster Roll

Ingredients

3 ea 1-1/4 lb live lobsters

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1 ea Rib of celery - chopped fine

2 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice

1Tbsp Fresh chives - chopped

4 Tbsp+ Sea Salt

to taste Freshly ground black pepper

6 ea Split-top hot dog buns

2 Tbsp Butter

Directions

Fill 1” of water in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil and add sea salt. Add the lobsters and put the lid on the stock pot and cook for 9 minutes. Transfer lobsters to a rimmed baking sheet and let cool.

When cool, crack the lobster shells, removing meat from the tails and claws and cut into roughly 1/2” pieces. In a mixing bowl, combine lobster, celery, lemon juice, chives, mayon­naise, and salt & pepper to taste.

In a microwave safe dish, melt the butter. Brush the flat sides of the hot dog buns and place in a sautee pan over medium heat until golden brown (2 minutes?)

Fill the toasted rolls with the lobster mixture.

(757) 378-2556 ~ 747 Scotland Street, Williamsburg 23185 ~ culturecafeva.com