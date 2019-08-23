Track storms using Interactive Radar

A New England Favorite… Lobster Rolls

See below for the secret behind these delicious recipes. For more information, you can visit www.bluetalonbistro.com.

 

 

Chef Scott Hoyland’s

Culture Cafe

Lobster Roll©

Culture’s Lobster Roll

Ingredients

3 ea 1-1/4 lb live lobsters

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1 ea Rib of celery - chopped fine

2 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice

1Tbsp Fresh chives - chopped

4 Tbsp+ Sea Salt

to taste Freshly ground black pepper

6 ea Split-top hot dog buns

2 Tbsp Butter

Directions

Fill 1” of water in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil and add sea salt. Add the lobsters and put the lid on the stock pot and cook for 9 minutes. Transfer lobsters to a rimmed baking sheet and let cool.

When cool, crack the lobster shells, removing meat from the tails and claws and cut into roughly 1/2” pieces. In a mixing bowl, combine lobster, celery, lemon juice, chives, mayon­naise, and salt & pepper to taste.

In a microwave safe dish, melt the butter. Brush the flat sides of the hot dog buns and place in a sautee pan over medium heat until golden brown (2 minutes?)

Fill the toasted rolls with the lobster mixture.

(757) 378-2556 ~ 747 Scotland Street, Williamsburg 23185 ~ culturecafeva.com

