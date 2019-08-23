A New England Favorite… Lobster Rolls

Chef Scott Hoyland’s
Culture Cafe
Lobster Roll©
Culture’s Lobster Roll
Ingredients
3 ea 1-1/4 lb live lobsters
3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
1 ea Rib of celery - chopped fine
2 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice
1Tbsp Fresh chives - chopped
4 Tbsp+ Sea Salt
to taste Freshly ground black pepper
6 ea Split-top hot dog buns
2 Tbsp Butter
Directions
Fill 1” of water in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil and add sea salt. Add the lobsters and put the lid on the stock pot and cook for 9 minutes. Transfer lobsters to a rimmed baking sheet and let cool.
When cool, crack the lobster shells, removing meat from the tails and claws and cut into roughly 1/2” pieces. In a mixing bowl, combine lobster, celery, lemon juice, chives, mayonnaise, and salt & pepper to taste.
In a microwave safe dish, melt the butter. Brush the flat sides of the hot dog buns and place in a sautee pan over medium heat until golden brown (2 minutes?)
Fill the toasted rolls with the lobster mixture.
