× A-List Weekend Events: Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James, Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival, Chesterfield County Fair

RICHMOND, Va…- 106th Annual Chesterfield County Fair, Friday, August 23 – 31

The opening day ceremony/flag raising at Gate 2 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fairgrounds location. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The Fair features the Main Grandstand with live music through out the run of the fair. Back are all the favorite Midway Rides, games, agriculture displays, animal farms, farm equipment and popular fair foods. The fair runs through August 31, County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, For details visit https://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/

Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James, Saturday, August 24 12 – 9 pm, on Brown’s Island, South 7th Street, Richmond

All you can eat Crabs from 1pm to 6pm, VIP (12 to 6pm), Vendors all day, live music by Nellie “Tiger” Travis, Fillmore Duo, Bela Dona and six DJ’s playing all day. Bring your Chairs, or blankets, no coolers allowed, event rain or shine. For more details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crabs-beer-spirits-by-the-james-tickets-58612459444

The 12th Annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival, Saturday, August 24, from 2-8pm at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, 600 South Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.

Featuring Tito Puente Jr, son of the legendary percussionist, Tito Puente, Melina Amordoval, Wanda Lopez, Melena La Timbera, Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano Orqestra, Friday Love, Kadencia Orqestra, and DJ Eddy Mayorga. The festival will again pay tribute to veterans and first responders, and food vendors, community outreach programs at the family-friendly event. For tickets and more on the Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival information and tickets visit www.thelatinjazzandsalsashow.com

Registration will be opened from 4 – 8pm Saturday, August 24 at Sports Backers Stadium for the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride,

The ride is which Saturday, August 24 and new this year is a 28-mile supported ride option that kicks off at 5:00pm, followed by the family-friendly three-mile course ride at 8:00pm and the eight-mile course ride at 8:15 pm. The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride will take riders on a scenic course through Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Lakeside, Bryan Park, and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a street-festival style celebration for participants. The new 28-mile ride will take place on an open course with police support at intersections, aid stations throughout the course, a 2.5-hour time limit, and a minimum age of 16 for participants. The ride ends with a post party at the Diamond with a special Moonlight Ride-specific ice cream flavor from Gelati Celesti. For registration and more event details, visit www.sportsbackers.org.

The 37th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival, Friday & Saturday, August 23 & 24, has been relocated to the Norfolk Scope Arena in Downtown Norfolk due to the inclement weather in the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Town Point Park. Norfolk Scope Arena is located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk VA 23510. More information about Scope Arena can be found here. Doors open at 5pm and music begins at 5:30pm with a full lineup of entertainment for each day. For more details visit https://festevents.org/events/2019-season-events/norfolk-waterfront-jazz-festival/