Virginians can expect lower gas prices this fall, AAA says

Virginians can start to expect lower gas prices with the end of summer nearing.

As of Monday, August 19, the average gas price in Virginia was $2.37, down a nickel from the previous week.

Gas prices this fall may drop by as much as 25 cents per gallon across the country, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said Thursday.

That would make the national average about $2.40. That's down 35 cents a gallon from July 4, when gas was $2.75 per gallon.

In Virginia, gas is expected to be among the cheapest in the nation.

"Drivers in Virginia are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country and saving anywhere between $3.50 to $7 per fill-up compared to last year, (depending upon the size of the vehicle's gas tank)," said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA.

Factors driving gas prices down include a decrease in demand after Labor Day and the shift to a winter-blend gasoline in September that's cheaper to produce.

CNN Wire contributed to this article.