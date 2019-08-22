The 12th Annual Latin jazz and Salsa Show Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond get ready for The 12th Annual Latin jazz and Salsa Show Festival” featuring  Tito Puente Jr, son of the legendary percussionist, Tito Puente,  Melina Amordoval, Wanda Lopez, Melena La Timbera, Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano Orqestra, Friday Love, Kadencia Orqestra, and DJ Eddy Mayorga Saturday, August 24, from 2-8pm at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park.

The festival will again pay tribute to  veterans and first responders, and food vendors, community outreach programs at the family-friendly event. New this year the 1st annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Show Gala! Friday, August 23, 6 – 10pm at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 North 2nd Street.  For tickets and more on the Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival information and tickets visit www.thelatinjazzandsalsashow.com and for tickets to the Friday Gala visit   or on the Facebook Page.

