Swim for America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here to tell us more about the event is Jay Peluso, a two time all American swimmer along with Dr. Santiago Lima, a former competitive swimmer and member of Masssey’s Cancer Cell Signaling Research Program. All proceeds will be used to fundraise for Cancer Research at VCU Massey’s Cancer Cell Signaling Research Program. Learn more about Massey and how you can support Massey’s mission by visiting masseycancercenter.org