Richmond hip-hop stars to unite Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. — A collection of rising Richmond hip-hop stars are coming together for a Saturday night performance.

“This show features Richmond’s now generation of hip-hop,” show promoter Marc Cheatham, creator of the Cheats Movement, said.

Performers include:

3 Way Slim

Big Kahuna OG

Fly Anakin

Monday Night

Young Flexico

Graymatter will be DJing the night.

“3 Way Slim has spent 2019 performing up and down the East Coast,” Cheatham said. “In the previous year, the Richmond native has performed at the popular SXSW and AC3 showcases and has opened for with platinum recording artist Wale and breakout star Dave East.”

The August 24 performance begins at 8:30 p.m. in the Darkroom at the Hofheimer Building (2818 W Broad St, Richmond, Va). Tickets are $10 at the door.

