‘RPS Teachers Rock’ t-shirt fundraiser raises money for teacher supplies

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you would like to show some school spirit and help Richmond teachers stock their classrooms, Richmond Public Schools has a deal for you.

The school district is selling “RPS Teachers Rock” t-shirts as a tribute to their teachers and raise money for a good cause.

When you buy a t-shirt, a portion of the proceeds goes to the RPS Teacher Store, the district’s resource center for classroom supplies.

Show your love for ⁦@RPS_Schools⁩ teachers! All proceeds go to teacher supplies! #WeAreRPS https://t.co/0mYX7COWW4 — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) August 21, 2019

The T-Shirts are being sold for $14.95 through Bonfire. They are available in men’s, women’s and youth.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras first debuted the T-shirt in a video during teacher appreciation week during the spring.