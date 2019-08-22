‘RPS Teachers Rock’ t-shirt fundraiser raises money for teacher supplies

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you would like to show some school spirit and help Richmond teachers stock their classrooms, Richmond Public Schools has a deal for you.
The school district is selling “RPS Teachers Rock” t-shirts as a tribute to their teachers and raise money for a good cause.
When you buy a t-shirt, a portion of the proceeds goes to the RPS Teacher Store, the district’s resource center for classroom supplies.
The T-Shirts are being sold for $14.95 through Bonfire. They are available in men’s, women’s and youth.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras first debuted the T-shirt in a video during teacher appreciation week during the spring.
