Hundreds of new students move into Richard Bland College of William & Mary

PETERSBURG, Va. — More than 600 new students are attending Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg this semester.

Many of the new students moved into campus housing Monday, ahead of the start of classes next week.

Richard Bland is in the second year of its Promise Scholars program with the College of William and Mary.

“The program is designed to provide high-ability, Pell-eligible, Virginia students the opportunity to earn an associate degree at Richard Bland and then transfer to William & Mary to complete a baccalaureate degree with little to no debt,” a college spokesperson said. “Forty-seven percent of RBC’s honor students are members of the Promise Scholars program.”

Based on projections, the Richard Bland College of William & Mary is expecting a 10 percent in the number of incoming freshmen.

“New programming headed by RBC’s Student Success team, the addition of new NJCAA teams and an increase in international students adds to the College’s vibrant campus environment,” school President Debbie Sydow said.

Classes at Richard Bland begin Monday, August 26.