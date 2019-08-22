Edgar Allan Poe-inspired restaurant opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new restaurant, named in honor of author and onetime Richmond resident Edgar Allan Poe, is in the works in an inn downtown.

Parterre, as the restaurant will be called, will take up the vacant street-level space at Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St. The 1,900-square-foot space was left vacant by Urban Farmhouse Market & Café, which closed in April.

Parterre will be owned and operated by Trolley House Refreshments, a vending machine service company, as well as catering company Groovin’ Gourmets, which Trolley House has owned since 2016.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

