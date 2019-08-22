× Richmond ‘Hoarders’ star Matt Paxton filming new TV show

RICHMOND, Va. — Matt Paxton is getting back in front of the camera.

The local entrepreneur and former star of reality TV show “Hoarders” has left his latest startup as he films a new show, “Legacy List,” to air on local PBS station VPM and potentially nationwide.

Paxton stepped down in recent months from WayForth, a company he started in Richmond in 2016 with co-founders Craig Shealy and Pete Shrock. Originally called Legacy Navigator, the company offers moving and estate-management services for seniors and the families of seniors. It has been growing via acquisition, recently buying Let’s Move, a Washington, D.C.-based moving company and WayForth’s fourth acquisition since its launch.

