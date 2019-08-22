Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle near the Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Conrad Street for a “person down” at 1:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that incident is a homicide. Police have not confirmed that information and are calling it a death investigation at this time.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or go to http://www.7801000.com to provide a tip.

