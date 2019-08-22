Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond
Track storms using Interactive Radar

Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond

Posted 3:46 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, August 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle near the Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Conrad Street for a “person down” at 1:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Photo Gallery

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that incident is a homicide. Police have not confirmed that information and are calling it a death investigation at this time.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or go to http://www.7801000.com to provide a tip.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.