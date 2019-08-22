Police looking for driver who killed 2 kittens

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Investigators have asked for helping finding the person who threw two kittens out of a truck window in Louisa County. Both kittens died.

The incident was reported at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service about an unknown make or model, older small pickup truck, primer grey in color driving eastbound on Jefferson Highway (Route 33) in the area of the reservoir throwing kittens out the window,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “[Louisa Animal Control] responded and located two kittens, approximately six weeks old, one was deceased in the roadway, and a second one was found, but died during transport to the vet.”

Investigators were unable to provide a details description of the driver other than that he appeared to be a white male.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234.