× Line of storms moving through Richmond Metro Area bringing strong winds, hail

RICHMOND, Va. — A strong line of storms is tracking through the Richmond Metro area Thursday evening. The storm is moving east at 25 mph with 60-mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon and evening, providing additional lift for numerous showers and storms. Some of the storms will be severe, especially south of roughly interstate 64.