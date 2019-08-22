× Lightly Spiced Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Larry Carey from Diamond Billiards made his debut in the “Virginia This Morning” kitchen. He prepared one of his favorites… Blackened Shrimp Alfredo. He showed us the secret behind the recipe.

Ingredients

3 cups of al dente penne pasta

½ cup heavy cream

4oz parmigiano reggiano cheese

½ tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon granular garlic

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

½ lb of jumbo shrimp

¼ cup blackened seasoning

Prepare Alfredo sauce

· In a large pan, add heavy cream, garlic, salt, and parmigiano reggiano cheese

· Bring to a gentle boil while stirring continuously

· Simmer for 2 minutes or until sauce thickens

· Add noodles to Alfredo sauce in the pan and stir until well mixed

Prepare Shrimp

· Season the shrimp with blackened seasoning

· Heat pan to medium high heat and add olive oil

· Place shrimp in the hot pan and cook until shrimp is pink and has a nice charred look

Assemble the Alfredo

· Pour noodles and sauce into a bowl

· Top with blackened shrimp

· Garnish with parsley on top

· Enjoy