How you can help Virginia’s homeless military veterans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the more than 700, 000 veterans who call Virginia home received a $150,000 boost.

Smithfield Foods donated the money to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation to help improve the lives of homeless veterans.

The money will be spent on providing veterans in need with housing, furniture, transportation, medical attention and whatever help they need to get back and then stay on their feet.

"Those men and women that have risked their lives for our freedoms, we want to do everything that we can to make sure they have a roof over their head," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam remarked at the check presentation ceremony. "So today one of the reasons that we’re here, as I said it takes a village, and businesses like Smithfield that are contributing $150,000 for our veterans services, to make sure that they have homes. I commend them."

You can learn more about the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation here.