Golf for a Great Cause

Posted 4:21 pm, August 22, 2019

The SPCF Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Club Vinterra in beautiful New Kent VA. For more information you can visit: www.myspcf.org.

The Saint Paul’s Community Foundation will be hosting it’s annual golf tournament at The Club at Viniterra on Friday, September 6, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
