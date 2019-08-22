This Virginia high school student isn’t facing her life-threatening condition alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va . -- Gabby Boiteau has dealt with serious health problems for most of her life. The Prince George County High School student, whose medical case has stumped doctors at Duke, the Mayo Clinic, and VCU Medical Center, needs a pacemaker to live.

As she heads into her senior year of high school, Gabby is not facing her life-threatening medical condition alone.

She will have Murphy, a cardiac alert, syncope response, and mobility dog, right by her side.

In this week's Wayne's World report, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil told Gabby's story and explained how her new best friend stays focused on her, so she can stay focused on school.