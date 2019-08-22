Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond
Track storms using Interactive Radar

Suspect attacked customer during Chesterfield bank robbery, police say

Posted 4:19 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, August 22, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Chesterfield Wells Fargo and assaulted a customer Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., a suspect approached the teller at the Wells Fargo at 5630 Hopkins Road and passed a note demanding money.

When the teller did not immediately respond to the note, the suspect assaulted a nearby customer.

Upon receiving cash, the suspect left in a red truck, which was found abandoned in the area.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The customer who was assaulted was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and with an average build. He was wearing a hat, light-colored pants and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.