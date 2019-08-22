Suspect attacked customer during Chesterfield bank robbery, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Chesterfield Wells Fargo and assaulted a customer Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., a suspect approached the teller at the Wells Fargo at 5630 Hopkins Road and passed a note demanding money.

When the teller did not immediately respond to the note, the suspect assaulted a nearby customer.

Upon receiving cash, the suspect left in a red truck, which was found abandoned in the area.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The customer who was assaulted was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and with an average build. He was wearing a hat, light-colored pants and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

