Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond
Track storms using Interactive Radar

CBS 6/910 The Fan 2019 High School Coaches Poll

Posted 3:44 pm, August 22, 2019, by

Richmond, Va – Here is this week’s poll of 18 area coaches and 7 media members. Check back each week for our high school top ten poll.

Listen to Gary Hess and Gary Criswell every Friday night for the High School Game of the Week on 910 The Fan and then catch Final Score Friday on CBS 6 every Friday night at 11:15.

PTS.

1-Highland Springs       (21)                                    219

2-Manchester                                                               183

3-Thomas Dale                  (1)                                     151

4-Varina                                                                           130

5-Hopewell                                                                    115

6-L.C. Bird                                                                         85                                 

7-Henrico                                                                          78 

8-Dinwiddie                                                                     75

9-Atlee                                                                                40  

10-Monacan                                                                    39

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (20), Hermitage (15), Glen Allen (15), Petersburg (12), Goochland (12), Life Christian (9), Collegiate (7), Deep Run (3), Cosby (2), Powhatan (2), Midlothian (1), Clover Hill (1), Trinity Episcopal (1)

 

Voters: Joe Fowler, Ricky Irby, Kevin Tucker, Tom Hall, Stu Brown, Matt Hutchings, David Bedwell, Chad Hornik, Ron Strine, Loren Johnson, Lance Clellin, Matt Gray, Billy Mills, Kyle Krupp, Pete Mutascio, Ryan Turnage, Philip Sims, Eric Kolenich, Gary Crizwell, Gary Hess, Rick Stoss, Sean Robertson, Jason Elkins, Arthur Utley, Lane Casadonte

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.