CBS 6/910 The Fan 2019 High School Coaches Poll

Richmond, Va – Here is this week’s poll of 18 area coaches and 7 media members. Check back each week for our high school top ten poll.

PTS.

1-Highland Springs (21) 219

2-Manchester 183

3-Thomas Dale (1) 151

4-Varina 130

5-Hopewell 115

6-L.C. Bird 85

7-Henrico 78

8-Dinwiddie 75

9-Atlee 40

10-Monacan 39

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (20), Hermitage (15), Glen Allen (15), Petersburg (12), Goochland (12), Life Christian (9), Collegiate (7), Deep Run (3), Cosby (2), Powhatan (2), Midlothian (1), Clover Hill (1), Trinity Episcopal (1)

Voters: Joe Fowler, Ricky Irby, Kevin Tucker, Tom Hall, Stu Brown, Matt Hutchings, David Bedwell, Chad Hornik, Ron Strine, Loren Johnson, Lance Clellin, Matt Gray, Billy Mills, Kyle Krupp, Pete Mutascio, Ryan Turnage, Philip Sims, Eric Kolenich, Gary Crizwell, Gary Hess, Rick Stoss, Sean Robertson, Jason Elkins, Arthur Utley, Lane Casadonte