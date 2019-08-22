Track storms using Interactive Radar

Independent candidate Linnard Harris would push for stricter rules on ‘assault weapons’

Posted 3:13 pm, August 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — This year’s election will see every seat in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs and once again Virginia will be a battleground.

We have invited the candidates from the Senate and House districts that represent the Richmond metro to come on CBS 6 News to talk about their campaigns.

When Linnard Harris, an independent running for election in House District 66, stopped by CBS 6 he said Virginia needed education and healthcare reform. He also spoke about an assault-style weapons ban as a start in curbing gun violence.

Harris is facing Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican, and Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a Democrat, in the 2019 election.

