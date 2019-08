× Man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead in a home.

Richmond Police were called to the 2000 block of Albany Avenue, off Route 1, in South Richmond right around noon on Thursday.

Details about the shooting have not yet been released. Police said there was no “on-going threat” to the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.