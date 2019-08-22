A Taste of Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Host’s Jessica Noll and Bill Bevin’s had a good time trying out the technique on their own. See recipe below to try at home!

Casa del Barco Empanadas Recipe:

Fry for 3-4 mins.

1. 3 cups all-purpose flour

2. ½ tsp salt

3. 1 tsp baking powder

4. 1 tablespoon of sugar

5. 4 ounces of butter

6. 4 tablespoons of orange juice

7. 2/3 cup of water

8. Filling of your choice

For the filling

1. 2 cups of hatch chillies

2. 2 cups of shredded beef

3. 1 cup of queso fresco

4. 2tablespoons of salt

5. 2 tablespoons of pepper

6. 1 onino

7. 2 tablespoons of minced garlic

8. 2 tablespoons of lime juice

Points to highlight: