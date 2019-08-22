A Taste of Mexico

Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond
Host’s Jessica Noll and Bill Bevin’s had a good time trying out the technique on their own. See recipe below to try at home!

 

Casa del Barco Empanadas Recipe:

 

Fry for 3-4 mins.

1.       3 cups all-purpose flour

2.       ½ tsp salt

3.       1 tsp baking powder

4.       1 tablespoon of sugar

5.       4 ounces of butter

6.       4 tablespoons of orange juice

7.       2/3 cup of water

8.       Filling of your choice

For the filling

1.       2 cups of hatch chillies

2.       2 cups of shredded beef

3.       1 cup of queso fresco

4.       2tablespoons of salt

5.       2 tablespoons of pepper

6.       1 onino

7.       2 tablespoons of minced garlic

8.       2 tablespoons of lime juice

Points to highlight:

  • At Casa del Barco, we offer a shot of adventure with our regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails. We’re all about gathering together and living life in the moment.
  • Today, I’m going to be showing you an empanada recipe - our empanadas are on special with a craft draft beer for $6 on Thursdays.
  • We have three varieties on our menu — chicken mole, slow-roasted pork, and a vegetarian option - Portobello mushroom.
  • We serve them at lunch and dinner, offering two empanadas and a choice of side at lunch and three empanadas and a choice of side at dinner.
  • Casa del Barco empanadas are hand-rolled and filled, fried and made fresh each day.
  • Empanadas are found all over Mexico, in several different forms and are traditional street food.
