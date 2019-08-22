A Taste of Mexico

Casa del Barco Empanadas Recipe:
Fry for 3-4 mins.
1. 3 cups all-purpose flour
2. ½ tsp salt
3. 1 tsp baking powder
4. 1 tablespoon of sugar
5. 4 ounces of butter
6. 4 tablespoons of orange juice
7. 2/3 cup of water
8. Filling of your choice
For the filling
1. 2 cups of hatch chillies
2. 2 cups of shredded beef
3. 1 cup of queso fresco
4. 2tablespoons of salt
5. 2 tablespoons of pepper
6. 1 onino
7. 2 tablespoons of minced garlic
8. 2 tablespoons of lime juice
Points to highlight:
- At Casa del Barco, we offer a shot of adventure with our regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails. We’re all about gathering together and living life in the moment.
- Today, I’m going to be showing you an empanada recipe - our empanadas are on special with a craft draft beer for $6 on Thursdays.
- We have three varieties on our menu — chicken mole, slow-roasted pork, and a vegetarian option - Portobello mushroom.
- We serve them at lunch and dinner, offering two empanadas and a choice of side at lunch and three empanadas and a choice of side at dinner.
- Casa del Barco empanadas are hand-rolled and filled, fried and made fresh each day.
- Empanadas are found all over Mexico, in several different forms and are traditional street food.