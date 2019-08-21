Wednesday afternoon storms will produce heavy rainfall, lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. -- It will be a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a few scattered storms across southeastern Virginia through early afternoon.

Widely scattered storms will affect the rest of the region by late afternoon and early evening.

Any storm that develops will produce very heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning, and isolated storms could cause strong gusts. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday will stay muggy and be a few degrees hotter with highs in the mid 90s. Widely scattered storms will affect the area again, with the best chance late in the day.

A cold front will move southward on Friday, with storm chances increasing by late afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall will occur with the storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This front will slip south of the area on Saturday, but there may be some morning showers south of Richmond. The weekend will be cooler and less humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

