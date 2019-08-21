Two in hospital following double shooting in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the 4400 block of Fulton Street.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the street, and a man in his 40's was shot in his home.

Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect may have been driving a black SUV.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.