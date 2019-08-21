× The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride

RICHMOND, VA – Registration is now open for the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride, the casual nighttime bike ride that is now one of Richmond’s favorite cycling events. The ride is which Saturday, August 24 and new this year is a 28-mile supported ride option that kicks off at 5:00pm, followed by the family-friendly three-mile course ride at 8:00pm and the eight-mile course ride at 8:15 pm.

The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride will take riders on a scenic course through Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Lakeside, Bryan Park, and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a street-festival style celebration for participants. The new 28-mile ride will take place on an open course with police support at intersections, aid stations throughout the course, a 2.5-hour time limit, and a minimum age of 16 for participants. The ride ends with a post party at the Diamond with a special Moonlight Ride-specific ice cream flavor from Gelati Celesti.

Both the eight-mile course and three-mile course will once again be closed to vehicle traffic, and the eight-mile course will also feature a new Party Stop at the Lakeside Farmers Market that is presented by the Canopy at Ginter Park apartment community. The minimum age for participants in the three-mile course ride is five years old, while the minimum age for the full, eight-mile course is eight years old, though child seats and bike trailers are permitted in both distances for children under those ages. Registration fees for the 28-mile course are currently $50, while fees for the eight-mile and two-mile course are $30. Special pricing is also available for youth aged 5-14 years old at a cost of $15. For registration and more event details, please visit www.sportsbackers.org.