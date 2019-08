× The Food is Really “Out Of This World”

RICHMOND, Va- The 3rd Annual Circle The Wagons Barbeque Cook Off and Concert is Saturday, August 24th at Green Top Hunt and Fish in Ashland. The UFO Food Truck, one of the participating vendors, stopped by our show this morning for a sneak peak of the BBQ Sliders and Tacos they’ll be selling. Truck Owner Jonathon “JP” Painter joined us with the details.

https://www.theufotruck.com

Event Details:

Saturday 8/24

12pm-7pm

Green Top Hunt & Fish

10150 Lakeridge Parkway

Ashland