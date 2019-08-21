Inmate critically injured during ‘in-cell attack’ at Virginia prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said an inmate was critically injured after he was attacked in his cell inside Sussex I State Prison Wednesday morning.

Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson Lisa Kinney said the 45-year-old inmate suffered life-threatening injuries during "an apparent offender-on-offender fight" just after 10:30 a.m.

"An in-cell attack by the victim’s cellmate is suspected and the incident is under investigation," Kinney said.

Officials said the victim, whose next of kin has been notified, was transported the emergency room at VCU Medical Center.

No additional details were available at last check.

There were 1,130 inmates at Sussex I State Prison as of July 2019, according to online data from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Sussex 1 is located in rural Sussex County and is just over an hour away from the City of Richmond.

37.046564 -77.199232