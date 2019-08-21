Richmond SPCA offering BOGO cat adoption special

RICHMOND, Va. — Days after dozens of cats were adopted during the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, Richmond SPCA is offering a special deal for cat lovers.
The shelter is offering a two for the price of one adoption special for the remainder of August.
If you prefer to take home only a single cat or kitten, you will get a coupon that can be shared with a friend or family member for a second adoption.
Adoption fees for Adult cats (ages 6 months and older are usually $95.
