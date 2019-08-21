Richmond restaurant Hot List: These are the places to try in August

RICHMOND, Va. — This summer has been a HOT one. Let’s make it even hotter with the release of Richmond restaurant HOT LIST for August. The column in which Eat It, Virginia! podcast co-host Robey Martin (former Richmond restaurant critic) answers her most-asked question: “Where should I be eating now in Richmond?”

Well, here you go. These are the spots that are on fire for the month of August.

Hotel Greene

508 East Franklin Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

It’s one-third putt-putt, one-third antique road show, and one-third dinner date spot. The fooder-tainment venue opened to a wait on July 25. You can get a crystal tray for two —-think a couple of martini and some small noshes — or you can have your Croque Monsieur torched table side. Don’t miss the brunch. Greg Johnson, the chef of Citizen downtown, is rolling an MTO omelet station. Try to hit the Hellmouth (last hole) when golfing — there’s a prize.

Fuel Pump

3200 W Cary Street

Richmond, Virginia 23221

In the old Bin 22 is Fuel Pump, a curated coffee experience by restaurant veterans Andreas Waltenburg and Mary Dail. The two want you to join them in the morning with a jolt from Intelligentsia and then return for happy hour on into the night. Light fare like lox, avocado and ricotta toasts, and deviled eggs are available till 8 p.m. with light drinking (think salty) snacks after. Also, happy hour is from noon – 8 p.m. every day with $5 wine and draft and you don’t want to miss that, right?

Brewers Waffles

1311 Hull Street

Richmond, Virginia 23224

A better waffle, a better experience. From the owner of Brewer’s cafe, Ajay Brewer, comes Brewers Waffles. The waffle spot opened July 15 and is serving savory and sweet waffles with names that pay homage to the surrounding neighborhoods. Chef Josh Reed is no stranger to the waffle having done a stint at Max’s on Broad, previously Belgian-inspired. Reed has creations like The Henderson, with pork, vegan or turkey sausage, caramelized onions, and house-made gravy. Don’t miss the house milkshakes — which also can be made vegan.

Repeaters:

Manchu

2914 North Avenue

Richmond, Virginia 23222

Manchu Food Truck is now Manchu, a brick and mortar, and all the better for it. The food, described as Viet-Creole, hails from the original New Orleans Manchu (if you haven’t seen that No Passport Required episode with them, get on it.). The little spot nails the chicken wing. Sure, the po’ boy and other menu items are good, but the wings are incredible. Get more than you think (and always get the Ghost Pepper Wings when they are available)— you’ll consume a couple in your car. eater.com asked if they were going to serve yakamein (a hangover cure). I’m here to tell you Eater. Yes, they are.

Carmela’s

3 N. 17th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

The people behind Belmont Pizzeria have landed downtown in the old Halligan’s Bar with a gas-fired Forno Classico pizza oven (The oven is gorgeous – get a good look when you go). The Sicilian spot is has all the stars of Sicilian cuisine including panelle, a light and crisp chickpea fritter. Pizza comes build your own or in classic and familiar Italian iterations like Margherita or Bianca. If I were you, I’d order a Proscuitto and Arugula pie to share and save room for the tiramisu. It’s a family recipe made in-house.

