PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are searching for a missing man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Keith Grant, 34, is described as 5'8'' and 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Poplar Springs Drive.

Grant was last seen wearing a dark flannel shirt, jean shorts, and blue and black Jordan shoes.

If anyone has seen him, call 911 to report his location.