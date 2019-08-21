Trees crush cars in Richmond

Posted 7:44 am, August 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:47AM, August 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Strong storms toppled trees and crushed cars in Richmond Tuesday.

At least two cars were crushed near the intersection of Petersborough Road and New Kent Road in South Richmond when a tree fell Tuesday night.

Neighbors told CBS 6 the damage happened in a matter of minutes. They also claimed they shared their concerns about the rotted tree with the City of Richmond prior to the storm. The tree came out of the ground, uprooting the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported, but some homeowners suffered property damage.

Storms earlier Tuesday afternoon caused a tree to crash onto a home and car on Richmond’s Northside. That tree fell on a home in the 3000 block of Hanes Avenue near W Brookland Park Boulevard.

Richmond Fire officials said no one answered the door when they knocked, leading them to believe no one was home when the tree fell.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

