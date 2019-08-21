Mechanicsville man arrested in fatal triple shooting that left woman dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man and a Norfolk man have been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead.

Norfolk Police say they shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue for a gunshot disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found Alexis Allen, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a 33-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say a 22-year-old woman was also shot and walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Robert L. Stewart, 23, of Mechanicsville, was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Troy M. Camps, 19, of Norfolk, was charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding the deadly shooting.

Both men are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

"She died in my arms”

WTKR spoke with a woman who lives where the shooting happened. She says Allen ran into her house after being shot, and she tried to keep the mother of two alive until first responders arrived.

"She died in my arms. I was there when she took her last breath," said Luvenia Joe Baynes. "She got shot. She made it into the house, hopped in the house and reached out her arms, and that's when everything... blood came out her mouth and all that. That's when she died in front of me."

As Baynes held back the tears, she recounted that unforgettable moment. She said Allen, who was originally from New Jersey, had been staying with her after moving to Norfolk nine months ago to flee an abusive relationship.

Baynes said Allen was studying to get into the healthcare industry.

"She was a good person, a good mother -- overprotective mother, but she was a good mom. She took care of her baby. She loved her babies," Baynes said.

Baynes said she's waiting on Allen's mother to get into town to figure out what's next.

"She was special," Baynes said. "She was really special. She was sweet."