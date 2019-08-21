Kitten freed from underground pipe after 5 hour rescue during storm

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A kitty is safe hours after being freed from an underground pipe after a five-hour rescue mission during thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Caroline County deputies responded to a call from the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center about a kitten that was stuck in an underground pipe.

The responding deputy realized that the kitten was in a plastic pipe that contained electric lines.

Dominion Energy responded to assist with the rescue.

After five hours and thunderstorms throughout the night, “Kilowatt” was rescued from the plastic pipe.

“Kilowatt” is warm and safe and happy, according to the Caroline Animal Shelter, who posted about the rescue on Facebook.