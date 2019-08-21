I-64 widening project completed; work zone speed limit lifted

RICHMOND, Va. — The two-year, $46.4 million Interstate 64 widening project that added travel lanes between Interstate 295 (mile marker 200) in eastern Henrico and Bottoms Bridge (mile marker 205) in New Kent is complete, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)spokesperson announced this week.

The project, according to VDOT, was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

“The completed project is intended to provide congestion relief and added safety to the I-64 corridor,” Scott Fisher, VDOT Richmond District Mega Projects Engineer, said. “An additional travel lane in each direction will accommodate current and future traffic volumes on I-64 and is expected to lessen travel times to and from Virginia Beach.”

The project, which expanded travel lanes from two to three, began in August 2017.

“Newly completed improvements include an added 12-foot wide travel lane and a 10-foot wide shoulder in both directions in the median of the preexisting roadway, widened bridges over the Chickahominy River and improved acceleration and deceleration lanes at the truck weigh station (mile marker 203),” a VDOT spokesperson said. “Sound mitigation walls have also been constructed within project limits and the 55 mph work zone speed limit has been lifted.”