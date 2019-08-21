× Decadent Whipped White Chocolate Ganache

RICHMOND, Va. – Baking Expert Michael Hall from Kingdom Cuisines is back on Virginia This Morning with another tasty dessert. He shared his process on creating whipped white chocolate ganache that you can put on your favorite cake or cupcakes. Tune in to see his whipping technique!

Whipped White Chocolate Ganache

INGREDIENTS

24 oz White Chocolate chips

8 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat whipping cream on top of stove or in microwave until bubbles form.

2. Pour hot whipping cream over chips and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Stir mixture together until smooth.

3. Let mixture sit to set, can be set in refrigerator for 3-4 hours or 12 hours at room temperature.

4. After it sets it should be thick not runny. Now it can be mixed. Using a hand mixer or stand mixer with a whisk attachment, whip mixture for 5-10 minutes or desired consistency. Ganache should be light and fluffy.

5. Put Ganache into pastry bag or large storage bag and pipe on your favorite dessert. Can be used as a filling or frosting.

Chocolate Chip Cookie cake

INGREDIENTS

3 c Flour

2 Tsp Baking powder

1 Tsp Baking soda

1 Tsp Salt

2 c Sugar

1 c Butter (room temp)

1 Tbsp Vanilla extract

4 Eggs (room temp)

1 1/2 c Milk

12 Chocolate Chip cookies, crumbles

DIRECTIONS

1.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 8 inch pans with flour and shortening or baking spray.

2.

Combine Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then set aside.

3.

Then add the oil, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract to the flour mixture then mix until fully combined.

4.

Mix crumbled cookies into batter with a spatula.

5.

Pour batter into jelly roll pan, pan should get 5 cups of batter.

6.

Bake in oven for 45 minutes, test batter by putting knife or tester in middle, if tester comes out clean cake is done, if it does not bake in 5 min intervals until tester comes out clean.

7.

Let cakes cool for 60 minutes on cooling rack, then cake can be used as minis or jelly roll.