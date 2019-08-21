Chesterfield Police searching for missing man with blue star tattoo

Posted 8:00 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, August 21, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a man who was reported missing after not showing up to meet with a friend on Tuesday.

John Castello of the 1100 block of Kingsport Lane, was supposed to meet with a friend on August 20.  When Castello did not show up for the meeting, the friend contacted police.

Castello, 33, is described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a blue star on his right forearm. Castello may be driving a grey 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate WPZ-8581.

Anyone with information about Castello’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.