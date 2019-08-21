× Chesterfield Police searching for missing man with blue star tattoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a man who was reported missing after not showing up to meet with a friend on Tuesday.

John Castello of the 1100 block of Kingsport Lane, was supposed to meet with a friend on August 20. When Castello did not show up for the meeting, the friend contacted police.

Castello, 33, is described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a blue star on his right forearm. Castello may be driving a grey 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate WPZ-8581.

Anyone with information about Castello’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.