Bookbags, Live Music, Food, and Fun!

RICHMOND, Va- It’s officially back to school time and one local church is helping to make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in their classes. Pastor Derwin Hickman, Senior and his wife/co pastor Franswalla Hickman are here to tell you all about their 4th Annual Community Book Bag Giveaway this weekend. Come along for some fun and to give back to local students in the community!   www.divineworldchangers.com

Event Details:

Divine World Changers International Ministries

4th Annual Community Book Bag Giveaway

FREE Sunday August 25th

10am-3pm

12199 Gayton Road

Richmond

