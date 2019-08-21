Del. Jeff Bourne says education is key to improving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 has invited candidates from each Senate and House district in the Richmond Metro area to talk about their campaigns on CBS 6 News at 7.

Del. Jeff Bourne, a Democrat who represents Virginia's the 71st District (Richmond/Henrico), said improving education is key to the state's success.

"For me, personally, it all starts with education," the former Richmond School Board member said. "Here in Richmond we have too many of our neighbors living at or below the poverty line. Having a good, high quality education system means that folks can then make their lives better."

He also said, if re-elected, he would continue his work to represent all Virginians.

"I think this election is about continuing to make Virginia a better place for everyone," he said. "No matter your zip code, no matter the color of your skin, the god you pray to, who you love."

Bourne will face Libertarian candidate Pete Wells in the November election.