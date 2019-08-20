Woman wearing hoodie, pajama pants wanted for robbing 7-Eleven near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the report of a commercial robbery in the 1000 block of W. Grace Street at approximately 6:14 a.m.

Police said a woman wearing pajama pants and sunglasses entered the store, approached the cashier and instructed the store employee to give her all the money.

After the suspect removed cash from the register, she fled the store in a light-colored sedan. There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black female, 25 to 30 years of age, 5’5 to 5’6 tall, wearing a grey or blue hoodie.

VCU sent an alert to students and staff at 6:21 a.m. to avoid the area near the 1000 bock of W. Grace St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.