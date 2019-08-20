× Driver hits assault victim near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a person early Tuesday morning.

Officers found the victim, at about 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of South Belvidere Street and Cary Street.

Since the incident took place close to VCU’s Monroe Park Campus, the university issued an alert to the college community.

“The victim reported that, after a verbal argument, the suspect got in his vehicle and struck the victim, causing injury,” the VCU alert read.

The suspect was last seen in a silver station wagon (or mini-van) and driving south on South Belvidere Street, according to police.

Anyone with information pertaining to this, or any crime, can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196.