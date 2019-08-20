Storm topples tree on Richmond home, car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A tree crashed onto a home and car on Richmond’s northside after a storm passed through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The tree fell on a home in the 3000 block of Hanes Avenue near W Brookland Park Boulevard.

Richmond Fire officials say they are waiting on a building inspector to assess property damage. They said no one answered the door when they knocked so they do not believe anyone is was at home when the tree fell.

