Storm topples tree on Richmond home, car

Posted 5:06 pm, August 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – A tree crashed onto a home and car on Richmond’s northside after a storm passed through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The tree fell on a home in the 3000 block of Hanes Avenue near W Brookland Park Boulevard.

Richmond Fire officials say they are waiting on a building inspector to assess property damage. They said no one answered the door when they knocked so they do not believe anyone is was at home when the tree fell.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

