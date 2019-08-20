× Riverbend Coffee Co. opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Church Hill coffee shop has been born anew.

Riverbend Coffee Co. opened last week at 2623 E. Broad St. in the space formerly occupied by Captain Buzzy’s Beanery.

Married couple Tasha Bobrosky and Brian Colegrove bought Captain Buzzy’s assets in the spring and renovated the space, which Buzzy’s had occupied since the early 2000s.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

