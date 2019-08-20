× Police seek public’s help in locating missing man in need of medication

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who is in need of medication.

Edward T. McKinney, 54, was last seen yesterday in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and sweatpants. He is 5’7” tall with brown hair and a goatee.

Police say he suffers from chronic illnesses and is in need of medication.

McKinney is known to frequent the businesses near the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue and is also known to frequent the streets and alleys in the Forest Hill/Westover Hills neighborhoods.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of McKinney is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant S. Skinner at (804) 646-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com or call the non-emergency number at (804) 646-5100.