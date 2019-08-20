NAACP sues Hanover County schools over Confederate School names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Outside the Hanover County Government Center Tuesday afternoon, NAACP Hanover Branch president Robert Barnette spoke to dozens of people in regard to the name change of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson High School, two Hanover schools with Confederate names.

The branch announced Friday that it is suing the county over the school names.

"Filing this lawsuit was just one of the strategies that we had in our tool kit, that we had talked about," Barnette said.

Barnette says the names of the two schools deny African American students equal education, and that the school and mascot names, the Lee Davis Confederates and Stonewall Jackson Rebels, violate the first and fourteenth amendment rights of students.

"Think about what African Americans go through when they're called confederates. It tends to bullying really, that's what it feels like."

After the Charlottesville riot in 2017, there was a push to change the school's names, but a survey revealed 75 percent of the county wanted to keep the names.

The school board voted in 2018 to do just that, but Barnette is still pushing for change.

"Students and alumni of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, along with their families and communities have been urging Hanover County School Board to change these names for decades," Barnette said.

The NAACP says they're open to meeting with the school board and county supervisors.

"If the school system or board of supervisors want to talk, we're open to that as well. The door is not closed."