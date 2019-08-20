Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Come out and visit the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE”. The exhibit features a showy tropical species as well as native butterflies. The exhibit is open through October 14th and is INCLUDED with Garden admission, don’t miss out on this opportunity! For more information call 804-262-9887 or you can visit www.lewisginter.org.

Event Details:

M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!

Special Summer Hours Thursday Evenings - open until 8 pm during Flowers After 5

1800 Lakeside Avenue - Richmond

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN*}