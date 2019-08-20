× 3 high school students arrested for murder

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Three North Stafford High School students were arrested for the July 3 slaying of 20-year-old Troy Barnett outside the 5 Twelve convenience store in Stafford.

One 15-year-old student and two 17-year-old students were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

An 18-year-old Stafford woman injured in the incident remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the Garrisonville Road gas station at about 10:15 p.m. on July 3 after someone reported two people shot in the parking lot.

“During the five-week long investigation, detectives executed over 50 search warrants related to the case,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “[Monday] four search warrants for residences in North Stafford were executed. Evidence was seized including drugs, firearms, and vehicles. The incident remains under active investigation.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Lt. Cameron at (540) 658-4711.

38.493613 -77.492904