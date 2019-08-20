Richmond Police searching for escaped inmate

Get a Haircut for a Good Cause

Posted 11:49 am, August 20, 2019

 

RICHMOND, Va- How about a free hair cut and style… and the satisfaction of knowing you’ve helped a child with hair loss? Design One Salon & Spa is helping “Children with Hair Loss”, a non profit organization that donates to children who have hair loss due to a medical condition, with their annual “Cut-A-Thon” Friday August 23rd from 10am – 8pm at Design One Salon and Spa, 220 Heaths Way Road Midlothian. Jenn Carlson, Stylist Jennie Clark and her daughter, Peyton who got a haircut live on our show today to donate to the cause.   For more information visit www.d1hair.com

