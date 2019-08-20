Gather Round with Dana’s Caprese Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Avocado seems to be getting increasingly popular these days- so blogger Dana Miller showed us the secret behind her version of a Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad. The dish includes arugula, avocado, tomatoes, and more healthy vegetables for a perfect afternoon lunch. For more information, visit Dana’s blog at http://gatherroundwithdana.com.

Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

A classic caprese salad with the addition of chicken and avocado equals a refreshing and filling summer meal.

Step 1

Clean arugula and place in large serving bowl.

Step 2

Prepping the ingredients with the Quick Slice

- Cut Chicken into strips

- Avocado

- Tomatoes

- Mozzarella

Between each add to the top of the salad greens

Step 3

Stack Basil leaves, roll tightly and thinly snip with Professional Sheers over salad greens.

Step 4

Make the dressing. Combine ingredients which include - olive oil, balsamic, sugar, pressed garlic, italian seasoning and salt.

Step 5

Drizzle and pour over salad.