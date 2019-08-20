Gather Round with Dana’s Caprese Salad

RICHMOND, Va- Avocado seems to be getting increasingly popular these days- so blogger Dana Miller showed us the secret behind her version of a Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad. The dish includes arugula, avocado, tomatoes, and more healthy vegetables for a perfect afternoon lunch. For more information, visit Dana’s blog at http://gatherroundwithdana.com.
Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad
A classic caprese salad with the addition of chicken and avocado equals a refreshing and filling summer meal.
Step 1
Clean arugula and place in large serving bowl.
Step 2
Prepping the ingredients with the Quick Slice
- Cut Chicken into strips
- Avocado
- Tomatoes
- Mozzarella
Between each add to the top of the salad greens
Step 3
Stack Basil leaves, roll tightly and thinly snip with Professional Sheers over salad greens.
Step 4
Make the dressing. Combine ingredients which include - olive oil, balsamic, sugar, pressed garlic, italian seasoning and salt.
Step 5
Drizzle and pour over salad.