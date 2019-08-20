Man wanted for breaking into Colonial Heights elementary school, stealing items

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Colonial Heights elementary school and stealing several items.

A surveillance photo shows the man police say forced entry into an office trailer at North Elementary School on Saturday, August 17 at around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect ide described as a black male. He was seen wearing a light tank top, dark color pants and a shirt around his head.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Harris at (804) 520-9326, or at harrisc@colonialheightsva.gov. You can also contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or submit a tip using the al mobile app.