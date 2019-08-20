Richmond Police searching for escaped inmate

Man wanted for breaking into Colonial Heights elementary school, stealing items

Posted 10:57 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, August 20, 2019

Photo Gallery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Colonial Heights elementary school and stealing several items.

A surveillance photo shows the man police say forced entry into an office trailer at North Elementary School on Saturday, August 17 at around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect ide described as a black male. He was seen wearing a light tank top, dark color pants and a shirt around his head.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Harris at (804) 520-9326, or at harrisc@colonialheightsva.gov. You can also contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or submit a tip using the al mobile app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.